Skandi Olympia
DOF continues its winning streak with Petrobras with two new contracts

DOF continues its winning streak with Petrobras with two new contracts

October 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured two new long-term contracts with Brazil’s state-owned energy company Petrobras that have a combined value of approximately $200 million.

Skandi Olympia. Source: DOF via LinkedIn

Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia have been awarded four-year charters, with both vessels to operate with one work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV).

Delivery is expected in October 2026.

The awards follow the same competitive tender process that resulted in the contract awards of Skandi Achiever, Skandi Carla, Geoholm and Skandi Salvador on the RSV 2024 tender.

Skandi Chieftain is a versatile, medium-sized, high-spec subsea vessel, built in 2005, while Skandi Olympia is a DP2 construction support vessel (CSV) built in 2009.

DOF last month also announced it had secured three assignments, with a combined value of approximately $390 million, off the coast of Brazil, enabling it to undertake subsea inspections of underwater facilities operated by Petrobras. The new deals come after the company completed over 7,000 inspections as Petrobras’ partner in subsea operations.

