Petrobras prolongs assignments for DOF and TechnipFMC's three PLSVs

Petrobras prolongs assignments for DOF and TechnipFMC’s three PLSVs

November 3, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Three pipelay support vessels (PLSVs) owned by a joint venture of DOF and TechnipFMC have secured contract extensions with Brazil’s oil and gas firm Petrobras.

Source: DOF via LinkedIn

The current contracts of the 142-meter-long Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niterói have been extended from the fourth quarter of 2025 until the first quarter of 2027.

The three-year contracts announced in June 2024 will now begin following the extension period.

Furthermore, Skandi Açu has had its current contract extended from the third quarter of 2026 also until the first quarter of 2027. The three-year contract announced in August 2024 will now commence following the extension period.

DOF said that the contract extensions add approximately $100 million to its backlog. All other terms and conditions of the contracts previously announced remain unchanged.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group, said: “We are happy to extend the firm backlog of these three high-end vessels into 2030. Together with other contracts previously announced, DOF now has 17 vessels in Brazil with firm backlog extending towards and into the next decade.”

DOF in September announced it had secured three assignments, with a combined value of approximately $390 million, off the coast of Brazil, enabling it to undertake subsea inspections of underwater facilities operated by Petrobras.

In mid-October, the Norwegian vessel owner revealed it had won two new long-term contracts with the Brazilian company that have a combined value of approximately $200 million for Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia.

