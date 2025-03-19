Back to overview
DP World and Maersk pen long-term agreement to expand maritime services in Brazil

Business Developments & Projects
March 19, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Dubai-based terminal operator DP World has signed a long-term strategic agreement with Danish shipping giant Maersk to expand maritime services at its terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil.

Credit: DP World

Under the terms of the eight-year agreement, Maersk is expected to introduce additional long-term services and maintain a minimum service level. As disclosed, in the first year, the Danish company will launch six new services with eight weekly calls, increasing to seven services and 10 weekly calls in 2026 following DP World’s capacity expansion.

Currently, the terminal handles 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, DP said, adding that the company is investing R$450 million ($79.13 million) to expand its container-handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026. Reportedly, there are plans for an additional R$1.6 billion ($281.3 million) investment to increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by the end of 2027.

Márcio Medina, Commercial Vice President at DP World in Brazil, commented: “This announcement is another strategic step for DP World in Brazil, reinforcing our presence at the Port of Santos, and accelerating new expansion opportunities in the country. This agreement with Maersk not only allows us to expand our operational capacity for container handling but also ensures long-term aces to Brazil’s leading port and logistics hub.”

Paulo Ruy, Regional Head of Terminal & Port Procurement for Latin America at Maersk, stated: “This agreement with DP World secures service capacity for Maersk at the Port of Santos. It aligns with our strategy to ensure reliable and efficient operations for our customers in the region. By having this commercial agreement with DP World, we are able to meet the growing demand for container handling and enhance our service offerings, ensuring that we continue to provide end to end logistics solutions, in addition to our stand-alone products.”

It is understood that, in 2024, DP World set a new record for container-handling volume at the Port of Santos, surpassing 1.25 million TEUs – a 14% year-over-year increase. The growth was driven by expanded container operations and the introduction of new services, according to the Dubai-based operator.

In other news, Brazil and Norway decided to establish a green shipping corridor between the two countries in an effort to contribute to zero-carbon emission targets in maritime transport. As explained, the objective of the collaboration is to create a maritime corridor for vessels that use advanced technology and low- or zero-carbon fuels and significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As Brazil prepares to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later in 2025, its government has been promoting sustainable development as part of its Agenda for a More Sustainable Brazil which was unveiled in 2022.

However, it is also worth mentioning that the country recently opposed the proposed carbon levy on shipping, the world’s first universal fee on an international polluter. Brazil, along with several other countries, reportedly believes that the proposed levy could endanger exports from developing countries, raise food prices and increase inequalities among and within countries.

The motivation behind Brazil’s real reason for blocking the shipping industry’s climate action remains a mystery and open to interpretation, including the possibility that the country, which is seen as the largest oil and gas producer in Latin America, has come to the conclusion its economic interests are at risk with the new carbon measure.

