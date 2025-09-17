BladeRanger's drones cleaning Eco Wave Power's wave energy devices
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Drones tested for wave energy floaters maintenance (Video)

Drones tested for wave energy floaters maintenance (Video)

Operations & Maintenance
September 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has teamed up with BladeRanger, a company specializing in automated drone-based cleaning and diagnostics, to introduce drone-powered maintenance for its wave energy technology.

Source: Eco Wave Power

The collaboration was demonstrated at Eco Wave Power’s grid-connected site at the Jaffa Port, where BladeRanger’s drones cleaned and inspected the floaters that convert wave motion into electricity.

According to the company, the use of autonomous drones is expected to lower operating expenses, reduce downtime, and improve output. Operational costs at Eco Wave Power’s Jaffa Port and Gibraltar sites have previously reached up to 4% of project CAPEX annually. Drone-based cleaning and predictive maintenance could reduce these costs and improve reliability.

“After celebrating the opening of our Los Angeles pilot on September 9, we are proud to take another bold step toward smarter, more scalable wave energy,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

“Partnering with BladeRanger lets us integrate cutting-edge drone technology into our operations – making our systems cleaner, more efficient, and better prepared for global deployment.”

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

BladeRanger, which has deployed drone solutions for solar companies such as Nofar Energy, said wave energy represents a new field for its technology.

“Our mission has always been to automate renewable energy maintenance for maximum efficiency and sustainability,” said Hagai Climor, Chairman of BladeRanger.

“This collaboration allows us to extend our proven technology to wave energy and ensure these systems stay in top shape with minimal manual intervention.”

The companies plan to explore a long-term collaboration following the test, including potential deployment of drone-based maintenance at Eco Wave Power‘s Los Angeles project and future developments.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles