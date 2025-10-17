Symphony Wave Power's dry testing
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Dry testing milestone brings Symphony’s wave tech closer to sea

Dry testing milestone brings Symphony’s wave tech closer to sea

Business Developments & Projects
October 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Netherlands-based tidal and wave energy developer Symphony Wave Power has completed dry tests of its wave energy unit, marking a milestone in the company’s path toward offshore deployment in 2026.

Symphony Wave Power's dry testing. Source: Symphony Wave Power

“What started as engineering on paper is now in motion, literally! These dry-tests mark a major milestone on our roadmap toward offshore deployment in 2026. For the offshore industry, it’s another signal that clean, autonomous power at sea is within reach,” Symphony Wave Power said in a social media post.

The company plans to share more details about its progress and upcoming projects at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2025 in Amsterdam this November.

In June, Symphony Wave Power signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with compatriot firm ONE-Dyas to advance testing of its wave energy technology for offshore power applications in the Dutch North Sea.

Related Article

In December 2024, Symphony Wave Power completed its prototype assembly, paving the way for upcoming sea trials.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles