DSIC hands over eco-friendly bulk carrier to GOGL

August 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) has delivered a new, eco-friendly bulk carrier for Norway-based dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL).

DSIC

As informed, the delivery ceremony took place at the company’s yard in China. The ship has a total length of 227.2 meters, a molded width of 36 meters, a molded depth of 20.35 meters, a design draft of 11.5 meters, a load capacity of 84,700 tons, and a speed of 14.1 knots. The ship has seven cargo holds with a capacity of about 105,000 cubic meters.

The unit Golden John comes equipped with green, energy-saving devices to meet the goals of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

At the same time, the ship complies with the ICE CLASS IC (IB HULL) standard for ships in ice regions. It is classed by American classification society ABS and will sail under the Marshall flag.

In May this year, Golden Ocean welcomed the first two out of ten ECO-type dual-fuel ready Kamsarmax newbuildings, built by China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry.

The two bulkers, each with 85,000 dwt, have been named Golden Star and Golden Lion.

GOGL is set to take delivery of five Kamsarmax newbuilds from the series this year, followed by the remaining five in 2024.

Two months ago, Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, the CEO of Golden Ocean Group, revealed his decision to step down from the position after leading the company through a period of immense growth and environmental transformation.