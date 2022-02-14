DSME scores more LNG carrier orders from Maran Gas

February 14, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has received orders worth $2.72 billion for eight ships including LNG carriers from the Greek shipping company Maran Gas.

Courtesy of DSME

DSME won an order for eight ships, including two LNG carriers and six container ships. Maran Gas Maritime, a subsidiary of the Angelicoussis Group, Greece’s largest shipping company, ordered these vessels.

The ships’ construction will take place at Okpo Shipyard. Maran Gas will receive them in the second half of 2025.

The ordered LNGCs have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. This model features a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI) and a more advanced re-liquefaction system. Therefore, it can significantly reduce the emission of exhaust gas into the atmosphere. Accordingly, it is possible to effectively respond to the strengthened GHG emission regulations.

LNGCs orders are to increase continuously in line with the global decarbonisation trend. Because of this, DSME, expects to occupy an advantageous position.

According to Clarkson Research, the shipyard built 174 (about 25 per cent), the world’s largest number of 686 LNG carriers currently in operation.

In addition, the shipyard is equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI) as well as the low-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (XDF / ME-GA). These are the main engines of which shipowners are increasingly interested in the market.

Moreover, DSME says it is leading the technology in related fields based on its experience in building the world’s first LNG-related products such as icebreaker LNG carriers, LNG-FSRUs, LNG-FSUs, etc.

An official from the shipybuidler said: “In just one month, we have secured the same amount of orders received by May of last year (about $2.74 billion). We will do our best to secure work and profitability through selected orders.”

To date, DSME has won orders for a total of 12 ships/units. This specifically includes five LNGCs, six containerships, and one offshore plant.