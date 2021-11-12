DSME scores order for LNG carrier duo

November 12, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilding company Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering has received an order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Maran Gas Maritime, a subsidiary of the Angelicoussis Group, the largest shipping company in Greece.

As disclosed, these ships will be built at the Okpo Shipyard and delivered to the owner by the second half of 2024. In addition, the contract includes two additional options, so further orders are expected in the future.

Photo by: DSME

The vessels ordered this time are 174,000 cbm LNG carriers, equipped with a dual-fuel propulsion engine and an advanced re-liquefaction system (gas management system). The value of the contract is KRW 486.7 billion ($411 million).

These eco-friendly ships will be built to respond to strict greenhouse gas emission regulations imposed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). They are expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and meet the zero-emission targets.

Recently, DSME delivered the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Isabella to Maran Gas. The tanker is the first vessel featuring WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel engines in the Maran Gas fleet.

With the latest order, DSME has achieved 119 percent of its annual target winning orders worth $9.19 billion so far this year.