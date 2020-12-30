DSME terminates deal for 6 containerships
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) revealed a contract termination for six containerships worth $711 million.
The contract was won in December last year from an undisclosed owner from Africa. The containerships were scheduled for delivery by the end of October 2022.
According to DSME, the reason behind the termination is the fact that the African owner had failed to fulfil the contract terms in order to move forward with the contract.
The cancellation is being reported in the wake of a major deal won by the yard from the German liner giant Hapag-Lloyd.
Namely, Hapag-Lloyd ordered six LNG-powered 23,500+TEU container vessels from DSME worth $ 1 billion.
The ships will be delivered between April and December 2023.
Separately, at the beginning of this month, Daewoo Shipbuilding signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to build 10 LNG-powered very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for an undisclosed European client.
If the contract for the ten 300,000-ton dual fuel VLCCs moves forward, its value could hit KRW 1.1 trillion ($1 billion), with each tanker estimated to be worth around $100 million.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 22 days ago
DSME inks LoI for 10 LNG-powered VLCCs
South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has signed a Letter of ...Posted: 22 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
DSME wins $652 million deal to build 6 ULCVs
South Korean shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has inked a deal t...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
Hapag-Lloyd orders six LNG-powered 23,500+ TEU ULCVs in $1 billion deal
German liner giant Hapag-Lloyd has ordered six ultra-large container vessels from Korean shipyard Da...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 26 days ago
DSME wins $260 million order for 3 VLCCs from ADNOC
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has placed an order for three very large crude carriers (VLCC...Posted: 26 days ago