Dual-fuel VLCC Antonis I. Angelicoussis acquires Green Award certification

September 21, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Greek-flagged LNG dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) Antonis I. Angelicoussis has received a certification from the Green Award Foundation, becoming the first of its kind to join the Green Award program.

Courtesy of Maran Tankers Management

The certification includes the Green Award greenhouse gas labels CO2 (level 1) and CH4.

The Green Award Foundation said LNG has the potential to bring immediate emissions reduction versus conventional fuel oil, with the option to evolve towards net zero emission through the use of bio- or synthetic LNG, noting:

“For that, we’ve introduced in 2022 special greenhouse gas labels to strengthen Green Award’s approach towards decarbonization and emissions reduction within our mission to recognize ships that take roles as frontrunners.”

Green Award also highlighted that ships certified by them can benefit from financial and non-financial incentives awarded by ports, service providers and suppliers.

To note, Antonis I. Angelicoussis is a 330-meter-long and 60-meter-wide tanker, with a DWT of 320,916 tons.

It is managed by Maran Tankers Management, the oil shipping arm of Greece’s Angelicoussis Group, and was built by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea, just like its sisterships Maria A. Angelicoussis, Maran Danae and Maran Dione.

The Antonis I. Angelicoussis was delivered to Maran Tankers Management in January 2023.

In recent years, three Maran Tankers-managed oil tankers were certified by Green Award, as well as four LNG tankers operated by its sister company Maran Gas Maritime.