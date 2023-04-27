Maran Tankers welcomes 3rd LNG-powered VLCC into the fleet

April 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

A third dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC), named Maran Danae, has been delivered to Maran Tankers Management, an oil tanker shipping unit of the Angelicoussis Shipping Group.

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) delivered the ABS-class vessel today, 27 April 2023, and the VLCC will be sailing under the Greek flag.

The vessel has a cargo capacity of 320,500 DWT, like her sister ships Antonis I. Angelicoussis and Maria A. Angelicoussis.

All three ships have been fitted with dual-fuel MAN ES 7G80 ME-GI Tier III main engine, modern diesel generators, dual-fuel auxiliary boilers, hydrodynamic hull and propeller design, and shaft generators. They also feature advanced anti-fouling technology and energy-saving devices.

Data from VesselsValue shows that Maran Tankers has one more dual-fuel VLCC under construction at Samsung, Maran Dione, set for delivery in July this year. The vessel is set to be classed by Lloyd’s Register, according to Maran tankers.

Samsung won the order for a VLCC quartet back in February 2021, however, the company behind the contract was not disclosed. The contract was worth around at KRW 458.7 billion ($415 million).

Overall, the Greek shipowner has 53 tankers in its fleet, dominated by VLCCs and over a dozen of Suezmaxes. In total, Maran Tankers has a fleet capacity of 14.9 million tons.