Second LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers’ fleet

February 16, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Maran Tankers Management, an oil tanker shipping unit of the Angelicoussis Shipping Group, has taken delivery of its second liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC).

Credit: Maran Tankers Management

As informed, the ship was delivered to the company by South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on 15 February. The tanker was named after the wife of the company’s founder, Maria A. Angelicoussis.

The unit has a cargo capacity of 320,500 DWT and was designed to be both highly efficient and environmentally friendly. According to the tanker owner, the ship is the second in the series of the most environmentally friendly low-emission VLCCs on the water.

The first vessel, Antonis I. Angelicoussis, joined the firm’s fleet last month.

Meanwhile, Angelicoussis Group’s dry bulk shipping unit Maran Dry Management teamed up with Italian classification society RINA and Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) for an LNG and hydrogen-powered bulk carrier.

The project will be based on a propulsion arrangement that reduces the running machinery at sea and combines the ship’s fuel (LNG) with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2.

It will use the design which was previously launched for an MR tanker on a 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier.