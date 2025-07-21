Back to overview
Home Green Marine From shipbroking to maritime finance: E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers acquires RMK Maritime

From shipbroking to maritime finance: E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers acquires RMK Maritime

Business Developments & Projects
July 21, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK-based shipbroking and advisory services company E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers has joined forces with compatriot maritime finance, advisory, and capital raising company RMK Maritime (Europe) to expand its service offering. Effective from August 1, 2025, RMK Maritime will be rebranded as E.A. Gibson Capital.

As disclosed, E.A. Gibson is an employee-owned shipbroking company with a history of over 130 years in the shipping and trade sector. Headquartered in London, with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Athens, Houston, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, it is said to provide commercial broking, market intelligence, and advisory services.

The company noted that the addition of RMK Maritime aligns with its broader vision –“investing in innovation and strengthening advisory capability to evolve alongside the needs of the industry.”

Roger Harrison, Managing Director of E.A. Gibson, commented: “Bringing RMK Maritime’s expertise under the Gibson banner reflects our commitment to evolving with the market, broadening our capabilities and strengthening the value we bring to our clients. It supports our ambition to build a world-class, future-proof platform where our people can thrive and our clients benefit from the combined strength of our commercial and capital market insight.”

Richard Moore, Co-founder and former Managing Director of RMK Maritime, who is set to take on the role of leading the new division as Director, stated: “We are excited to work with Roger and the Gibson team in developing the firm’s maritime finance capabilities to support the Company’s strategic growth. We believe this combination will leverage our shared expertise to meet evolving industry demands and to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional services to our valued clients.”

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles