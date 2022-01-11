Eagle Bulk to speed up decarbonisation with Jotun’s hull-cleaning solution

January 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The US-based shipowner Eagle Bulk Shipping has signed a commercial agreement with marine coatings provider Jotun for the adoption of hull-cleaning solutions to minimise biofouling and accelerate decarbonisation.

Courtesy of Jotun

Under the agreement signed in December 2021, Jotun will apply its Hull Skating Solutions to Eagle Bulk’s carrier Shanghai Eagle to ensure an “always clean hull” over the vessels’ full sailing interval, thus reducing fuel costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As described, the solution utilises data analytics, robotics and coatings to carry out proactive cleaning to eradicate early-stage fouling.

The portable system, which is operated through a robotic device known as the HullSkater, is stored on board the vessel to allow for fast response to conduct thorough underwater inspections and clean the hull when required.

The device also helps to preserve the marine ecosystem by minimizing the spread of non-indigenous marine organisms, as well as contributing to lower atmospheric emissions of CO2 through reduced fuel consumption as it lessens hull drag in the water, Jotun claims.

Furthermore, the partnership will assist Eagle Bulk in accelerating its zero-carbon vision as it makes efforts in promoting sustainable growth in the maritime industry. In line with the effort to drive maritime decarbonisation, the company recently became a mission partner to the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

“While the shipping sector has achieved some progress towards decarbonization, it faces major challenges in reaching IMO goals to reduce emissions as alternative low-carbon fuel technologies are not currently available at sufficient price and scale to facilitate widespread implementation”, Jotun said.

“Therefore, taking operational measures such as proactive hull cleaning offer an immediate pathway to improve environmental performance”.

Commenting on the agreement, Eagle Bulk’s Director of Technical Management Claus Jensen said that the company hopes this partnership inspires more industry players to engage in the pursuit of reducing global carbon emissions.

Claudio Iurilli, managing director of Jotun Malaysia and Singapore said: “This agreement is a step in the right direction, and we are hopeful of its ripple effect to progressively reaffirm how small changes can set the example for what a sustainable shipping industry should look like in the future”.