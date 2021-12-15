Eagle Bulk Shipping becomes mission partner to zero carbon shipping center

December 15, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

US-based Eagle Bulk Shipping has signed a partner agreement with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent not-for-profit research and development center.

By signing the agreement, the ship owner-operator officially became a mission partner to the center.

The collaboration will see Eagle provide support to the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center’s work and commit to the center’s mission and vision of building a cross-disciplinary driving force in the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

As one of the largest owner-operators within the midsize dry bulk segment, Eagle has resources, assets, and capabilities relevant to the center’s projects, the company said.

Commenting on the partnership agreement, Gary Vogel, CEO at Eagle Bulk Shipping, said: “The need for collaborative engagement across shipping and tangential industries to accelerate shipping’s energy transition has never been more pronounced.

“As such, we are proud to partner with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and look forward to working together and supporting the center’s critical work”.

To remind, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center was established in June 2020 by Maersk, ABS, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Lines and Siemens Energy.

The initiative is focusing on the development of new fuel types and technologies as the industry charts its path toward achieving the IMO 2050 target.

During the year, numerous industry players joined the center including Total, Alfa Laval, Norden, Haldor Topsoe, Seaspan Corporation, Danish Shipping as well as oil and gas major BP.

In the Eagle Bulk-related news, the company recently completed its first sustainable biofuel voyage in cooperation with GoodFuels, a Dutch biofuels pioneer for the global transport industry.

The 2015-built Ultramax bulker Sydney Eagle was bunkered with GoodFuels’ marine biofuel during its port call at Terneuzen, the Netherlands.

Based on the company’s calculations, the vessel’s well-to-exhaust CO2 emissions were reduced by approximately 90% during its voyage, as compared to utilizing traditional bunker fuel.