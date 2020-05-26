Eastern Pacific Shipping charters dual-fuelled LPG trio to Equinor
Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered three dual-fuelled LPG carriers that will go on a long-term charter to Norwegian energy giant Eqiunor.
South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will deliver the three mid-sized gas carriers in 2022, according to a statement by EPS on Tuesday.
EPS, controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer, did not provide any additional info on the Equinor charter.
The ship management company says the deal is in line with its environmental policy which calls for the use of alternative marine fuels as a means to lower the industry’s carbon footprint.
The Singaporean company operates eleven gas carriers including eight medium-sized LPG vessels.
It has also several LNG-powered vessels on order and plans to book more as it looks to meet new emission standards imposed by the International Maritime Organization.
