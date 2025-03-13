EPS’ sixth dual-fuel PCTC launched at Jinling Shipyard

Back to overview
March 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) has launched the sixth dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) for Singaporean shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Courtesy of China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai)

According to the shipbuilder, the newbuild was launched on March 10, with delivery scheduled for June 2025.

Ordered in 2022 as part of EPS’ 4+2 shipbuilding order, the 7,000 CEU car carrier has a length of 199.9 meters, a moulded breadth of 38 meters, a designed draft of 8.6 meters,  a gross tonnage of 72,000, a designed speed of 19.5 knots, and 12 cargo decks in total.

The first unit from this batch, Lake Herman, was delivered in 2023.

As understood, these vessel features a high-pressure dual-fuel engine and two sets of 2,000 cubic meter LNG storage tanks. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä was contracted to provide its hybrid propulsion system for the ships. 

Furthermore, the newbuilds are said to meet IMO TIER III emissions standards, and could reduce SOx emissions by around 99%, NOx by 80%, PM by 90% and CO2 by 30% by using dual-fuel hybrid power.

In November 2024, EPS booked additional LNG dual-fuel PCTCs at two Chinese shipyards, namely Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Jinling, to support its commitment to sustainability and fleet expansion.

The order at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding encompasses four 5,500 CEU PCTCs. Each vessel is priced at $80 million, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The remaining two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs ordered at CMHI Jinling were also priced at $80 million each, and are expected to be delivered in 2028.

