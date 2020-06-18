eCap Mobility wins DNV GL AiP for maritime application of Re-Fire fuel cells
- Technology
Classification society DNV GL has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a concept of maritime Re-Fire fuel cell application, jointly developed by electric mobility solutions provider eCap and fuel cell technology developer Re-Fire Technology.
The partnership was launched back in 2019 as the two companies decided to combine the technical and economic know-how for the joint development of cross-sector fuel cell projects.
The “Hydrogen Electric System” (H2ES) developed by eCap combines Re-Fire fuel cell technology with the latest hydrogen and electrical components to form an innovative and environmentally friendly drive solution for shipping.
The now-approved fuel cell solution can be installed on deck and encompasses cabinets for up to 440 kW power.
Fuel cells as a zero-emission propulsion solution for marine applications are expected to play a significant role in the process of the maritime industry’s decarbonization.
At this stage, the technology has asserted its position as a viable source of marine energy to supporting auxiliary energy requirements and powering smaller ships. Short-sea shipping is expected to be among the prime early adopters of fuel cell solutions.
However, research studies are underway to develop fuel cells as a general energy source for most loads on electric ships.
“As the Europe-wide service and sales partner for the proven fuel cell product line of Re-Fire Technology, eCap continues to work on future-oriented concepts beyond the H2ES project, for the use of climate-friendly fuel cells on land, water and in the air,” eCap said.
Germany-based eCap Mobility offers installation and maintenance services for electric drives, primarily focusing on hybrid yachts in the marine sector and electric conversions in industrial and vehicle sectors.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 29 days agoPremium
- long read
ABB: Large ships powered by fuel cells are on the horizon
The development of the zero-emission ships will require continuous technological innovation to get t...Posted: 29 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
DNV GL, Alpha Ori to jointly support digital transformation in shipping
DNV GL and Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) have signed MoU in which they agree to work together to con...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month agoPremium
- long read
The Energy Transition needs to happen in an orderly fashion
Interview with Lars Eirik Nicolaisen, Senior Partner & Deputy-CEO at Rystad Energy Rystad Energy...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
- long read
Three pathways to decarbonization of shipping
There are three potential fuel pathways toward developing zero-emission vessels and decarbonizing th...Posted: 2 months ago