eCap Mobility wins DNV GL AiP for maritime application of Re-Fire fuel cells

Classification society DNV GL has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a concept of maritime Re-Fire fuel cell application, jointly developed by electric mobility solutions provider eCap and fuel cell technology developer Re-Fire Technology.

Re-Fire fuel cells; Image credit:Ecap/ReFire

The partnership was launched back in 2019 as the two companies decided to combine the technical and economic know-how for the joint development of cross-sector fuel cell projects.

The “Hydrogen Electric System” (H2ES) developed by eCap combines Re-Fire fuel cell technology with the latest hydrogen and electrical components to form an innovative and environmentally friendly drive solution for shipping.

The now-approved fuel cell solution can be installed on deck and encompasses cabinets for up to 440 kW power.

Fuel cells as a zero-emission propulsion solution for marine applications are expected to play a significant role in the process of the maritime industry’s decarbonization.

At this stage, the technology has asserted its position as a viable source of marine energy to supporting auxiliary energy requirements and powering smaller ships. Short-sea shipping is expected to be among the prime early adopters of fuel cell solutions.

However, research studies are underway to develop fuel cells as a general energy source for most loads on electric ships.

“As the Europe-wide service and sales partner for the proven fuel cell product line of Re-Fire Technology, eCap continues to work on future-oriented concepts beyond the H2ES project, for the use of climate-friendly fuel cells on land, water and in the air,” eCap said.

Germany-based eCap Mobility offers installation and maintenance services for electric drives, primarily focusing on hybrid yachts in the marine sector and electric conversions in industrial and vehicle sectors.