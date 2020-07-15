EGS completes geotechnical campaign tour offshore Taiwan

The EGS Group has completed a series of geotechnical campaigns on offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The DP2 geotechnical vessel Greatship Rachna, equipped with EGS’s EGSA-25 twin derrick geotechnical drilling rig, worked continuously for ten months in Taiwanese waters on three geotechnical campaigns for two separate clients.

The first investigation was for Ørsted’s Greater Changhua offshore wind farms where EGS acquired over 1,000m of downhole CPT data for foundation designs in the third quarter of 2019.

The second project was for Formosa 2 off the Coast of Miaoli County, jointly developed by JERA, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, and Swancor Renewable Energy.

The scope of work consisted of acquiring downhole CPT data for jack-up leg penetration assessment prior to the start of installation activities.

The third campaign was again for Ørsted offshore Changhua County and the scope of work consisted of acquiring additional downhole CPT data for foundation design studies. EGS acquired close to 1,000m of downhole CPT data averaging over 100m of high-quality data collected per 24 hours.

The EGS Group, through its Taiwan joint venture company, will continue providing geotechnical services to offshore wind developers throughout 2020 while the Greatship Rachna will relocate to another market, the company said.