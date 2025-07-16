FSRU Energos Winter; Source: Energos Infrastructure
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Egypt weeks away from upping its security of gas supply with another FSRU

Egypt weeks away from upping its security of gas supply with another FSRU

Project & Tenders
July 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Energos Infrastructure, a joint venture between the U.S. energy infrastructure player New Fortress Energy (NFE) and Apollo Global Management, has got hold of a multi-year deal for one of its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), which will be deployed at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Egypt.

FSRU Energos Winter; Source: Energos Infrastructure

The five-year charter will enable the 138,250-cubic-meter (cbm) FSRU Energos Winter to work for the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) at the LNG import terminal in Damietta, Egypt. The 2004-built unit will join the FSRU Energos Eskimo in the Middle Eastern country as early as August 2025.

Chris Guinta, CFO of New Fortress Energy, commented: “We are pleased to reinforce our relationship with EGAS by way of our deployment of a second FSRU to Egypt. This deal enhances NFE’s goals of providing reliable and cost-effective energy across the globe.”

This comes months after the FSRU Energos Power came to Egypt, as part of a set of four units EGAS booked to bolster energy security. To this end, the FSRU Energos Eskimo, slated to start operations this summer, will remain at Ain Sokhna for ten years.

Yasseen Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of EGAS, highlighted: “EGAS is pleased to strengthen its long-standing partnership with New Fortress Energy through the execution of a second regasification service agreement.

“Under this agreement, NFE’s second FSRU, Energos Winter, will provide regasification services at the Damietta terminal, contributing to the security of natural gas supply for the Arab Republic of Egypt over the next five years.”

Egypt’s first FSRU, Hoegh Galleondeployed in July 2024, is set to be replaced by Hoegh Gandria once Seatrium is done with converting the LNG carrier to an FSRU, which is expected to work at Egypt’s Sumed Port for a decade, starting in Q4 2026.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles