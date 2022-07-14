Eidesvik bags new contract for Subsea Viking

July 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract with an undisclosed client for its offshore support vessel Subsea Viking.

Subsea Viking. Courtesy of Eidesvik Offshore

According to the company, the new contract will begin in the third quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Eidesvik did not reveal details about the scope of work and the project but did say that the new firm period will utilise the vessel until the end of the year.

Earlier this year, the vessel owner won a contract by PXGEO UK for Subsea Viking under the master time charter agreement.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago PXGEO books Eidesvik’s Subsea Viking Posted: 4 months ago

This contract was due for commencing in April and the firm period was for 100 days with options for extensions.

Subsea Viking was built in 1999 at Umoe Sterkode in Norway. The 103-metre-long vessel features a 100-ton offshore crane and a deck area of 1,030 m2. It can accommodate 6 x 25 persons.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: