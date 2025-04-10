Back to overview
Home Subsea Subsea7 extends contract for 106-meter subsea vessel until 2027, potentially 2028

Vessels
April 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A joint venture company of Subsea7 and Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract extension with Subsea7 that could keep a 2013-built subsea vessel busy until 2028.

Source: Ulstein

As part of the agreement with the joint venture company Eidesvik Seven Chartering, Subsea7 has extended the firm option for the 106.5-meter-long Seven Viking for 2026 and 2027, in addition to an option for 2028.

According to Eidesvik, the 2027 and 2028 rates are based on current market terms.

“We are very pleased to see this new contract for Seven Viking and look forward to continuing our long and strong collaboration with Subsea7,” said Helga Cotgrove, CEO of Eidesvik.

Seven Viking, of Ulstein’s SX148 design, is an IRM, light construction, scale treatment and diving support services vessel that offers accommodation for 90 persons.

In 2018, after five years of work, the vessel was converted into battery hybrid propulsion, with Westcon delivering the battery pack.

