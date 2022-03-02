PXGEO books Eidesvik’s Subsea Viking

March 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract by PXGEO UK for Subsea Viking under the master time charter agreement.

Source: Eidesvik Offshore

The contract will commence ultimo April in direct continuation of the existing standby contract.

The firm period is for 100 days with options for extensions.

In March 2021, Eidesvik’s Subsea Viking secured a contract with Seabed Geosolutions under the master time charter agreement.

The firm period was for approximately four months and it included options for further extensions.

Subsea Viking was built in 1999 at Umoe Sterkode in Norway. The 103-meter long vessel features a 100-ton offshore crane and a deck area of 1,030 m2. It can accommodate 6 x 25 persons.