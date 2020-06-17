Eidesvik to use Yxney Maritime’s energy efficiency software on 6 vessels

Norwegian shipowner Eidesvik Offshore has signed an agreement with compatriot software provider Yxney Maritime to start using the Maress cloud-based system for data-driven decarbonisation of vessel operations.

Eidesvik´s newest PSV Viking Princess. Photo: Eidesvik

The initial agreement covers six offshore vessels.

“We are excited to add Eidesvik to the list of shipowners using Maress. They’re known for constantly pushing the boundaries for more carbon efficient operations, and there is very good alignment between our two companies,” Sindre Bornstein, Yxney Chief Commercial Officer, commented.

The Eidesvik fleet has actively been used to test technologies such as LNG and batteries. Earlier this year, it was announced that the world’s first ammonia-driven fuel cell system will be installed on one of the vessels owned by Eidesvik, the Viking Energy.

Maress — a cloud based system — provides detailed insight into the fuel consumption and emissions from the fleet of offshore vessels. Specifically, the system enables the user to closely follow the efficiency development of single vessels and a whole fleet. In addition to creating a solid foundation for deciding what fuel saving initiatives to deploy, the system enables evaluation of direct savings from initiatives such as the installation of a battery system on a vessel.

“With Maress we will strengthen our insight and ability to communicate with our stakeholders around our footprint and the energy saving initiatives we’re doing. Having the right digital solutions is a new way to stay ahead of the competition in a challenging market. Maress will help us do exactly that“, Jan Lodden, Eidesvik Chief Operating Officer, said.

As explained, Yxney and Eidesvik each bring a different approach and skill-set to the table, but a very similar mindset and a clear ambition to be frontrunners in the transition to a sustainable maritime industry. The two companies aim to jointly leverage the combination of industry experience and data analytics to find new ways to keep reducing emissions from operations.