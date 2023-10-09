Electriq secures €1.1M RVO grant for hydrogen powder plant in Amsterdam port

October 9, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Israel-based company Electriq Global has received a €1.1 million grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) for its proposed hydrogen powder manufacturing plant to be located in the Port of Amsterdam.

Zenith Energy Amsterdam Terminal. Courtesy of Electriq Global

Scheduled to begin operation in 2026, the hydrogen powder manufacturing plant is slated to be built on Zenith Energy Terminals’ ground and powered by Zenith’s Renewable Energy.

As explained, the project was brought to the Netherlands with the help of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and its Invest in Holland partner ‘Amsterdam in business’ (aib). It is said to be in line with the Port of Amsterdam and the H2A association’s vision to transform the port into a central hub for hydrogen carriers, with a target of handling 1 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

“This grant will enable us to continue the design and engineering of the first-of-its-kind Electriq Powder plant. Our breakthrough technology promises to significantly reduce production costs and drastically lower carbon footprint,” stated Dmitry Lisitsin, Head of Powder Solutions at Electriq Global.

Jeff Armstrong, CEO of Zenith Energy Terminals, said: “We are very pleased to see Electriq’s Powder plant receive RVO support. Our partnership with Electriq embodies our shared vision for sustainable energy solutions and Zenith’s transition to storing zero-emission fuels on our Amsterdam terminal.”

Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer at Port of Amsterdam, emphasized the port’s support for the project, noting that the RVO grant is “a great example of the close and essential collaboration between the public and private sectors, as we jointly strive for realization of the hydrogen economy. This initiative is a testimony to our collective commitment to foster a more sustainable energy landscape in the Dutch and European markets.”

“We are thankful for RVO support,” added Baruch Halpert, Executive Chairman & CEO of Electriq Global, “We first received great help from the NFIA during our move to the Netherlands. This grant is a further significant step forward in our successful collaboration with our partners in the Netherlands”.

Electriq Global is developing the next generation of hydrogen solid carriers with its Electriq Powder technology.