EMEC to explore green solutions for ferries and ports

September 16, 2021, by Amra Rustanovic

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and a consortium of UK industry experts have joined forces to explore green solutions for ferries as well as shore-side activities in ports to speed up maritime decarbonisation.

EMEC Hydrogen will work on the new project with industry partners: Eneus Energy, OakTec, Orcades Marine Management Consultants, Orkney Islands Council, Ricardo, RINA, Schneider Electric, ULEMCo, and Urban Foresight.

The HIMET (Hydrogen in an Integrated Maritime Energy Transition) project is one of 55 projects selected for funding under the Department for Transport’s flagship Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

The project will implement a scope of activities focused on the decarbonisation of ferry services and cruise terminal operations, according to EMEC

Aiming to demonstrate technologies to enable maritime decarbonisation, the $3 million project (GBP 2.2 million) is scheduled to last seven months and will be located in Orkney, the Northern Isles of Scotland.

In the process of decarbonising ferries, the project will examine innovations such as hydrogen storage specifically designed for use on board a vessel, and the supply of on-board auxiliary power using a hydrogen fuel cell. A conventional ferry propulsion engine will also be tested running on pure hydrogen, says EMEC.

To develop resilient shore-side power for the maritime sector, a hydrogen engine will be deployed at Hatston to power crew welfare facilities at the cruise terminal, and microgrid solutions to power ferry terminals, according to EMEC.

‘’EMEC foresees significant opportunities in maritime innovation, with hydrogen and hydrogen derivative fuels expected to play a vital role in decarbonising the sector,’’ James Walker, says EMEC’s Hydrogen Development Manager.

”Building on the knowledge and experience from various green hydrogen projects that have instigated the development of a hydrogen economy locally, the HIMET project will showcase emerging and innovative technologies which will help pave the way to decarbonising maritime activities. While the project will focus on addressing challenges in the Orkney context, we believe our findings will be applicable to all island and coastal environments where vessels provide vital lifeline services.”

Furthermore, HIMET will conduct research and stakeholder engagement activities to establish how low carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia paired with technology innovations can best inform the broader maritime energy transition and help overcome regulatory barriers.

Once project demonstration activities are complete, HIMET partners will help facilitate uptake across the UK and further afield, said EMEC.

In September, CMDC awarded another UK consortium a research and development project to develop a green hydrogen production barge.

A consortium comprising AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group), Green Hydrogen Solutions and Poole Harbour Commissioners is said to work on the concept development and feasibility study for a moored barge to generate, store and provide hydrogen to vessels bunkering at the same port.

It is financed through the government’s investments and industry to reduce emissions from the maritime sector.