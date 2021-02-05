Emerson software boosts multiphase flow analysis

February 5, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Technology and engineering company Emerson has introduced a new software to boost process automation and the application of the Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter (MPFM) for the oil and gas industry.

The Rapid Adaptive Measurement software architecture enables the Roxar 2600 MPFM to do parallel computations at 10Hz and autonomously select the optimal configuration for a particular time period.

This leads to more automation in operational processes, reducing the need for what previously were manual configuration changes.

As oil and gas operators adjust production methodologies to develop more complex reservoirs, the flow profile of wells is becoming more varied. Producers therefore need multiphase flow metering technology to be robust and reliable in very demanding conditions, Emerson explains.

This embedded software supports operators with enhanced meter performance, increased robustness and confidence while enabling cost efficient operations. In addition, it ensures ease and agility for evolving technology advancements within their existing install base.

The modularity of Rapid Adaptive Measurement allows for individual calculation modules to be improved and tested independently, and new modules can easily be plugged into the framework. This enables the embedded calculation software and, by extension, the Roxar 2600 MPFM performance to evolve with new modules as they become available, providing continuously updated support for the life of an oilfield.

“The new features offered within Rapid Adaptive Measurement will enable robust and efficient flow measurement to service increasingly demanding market needs. This technological advancement will ensure that the Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter continuously evolves in meeting our customers’ expectations on their journey towards automation and digitalization,” Brandon Bromberek, vice president oil and gas, flow solutions for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.