Emission reductions achieved under Port of Los Angeles’ VSRP

August 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Los Angeles has revealed that emission reductions were achieved by over two dozen shipping lines and carriers as part of the port’s Vessel Speed Reduction Program (VSRP).

Illustration. Courtesy of Port of Los Angeles

As informed, emission reductions are achieved under the VSRP by ships slowing down to 12 knots as they approach or depart the Port at 20 to 40 nautical miles (nm) out from Point Fermin.

In 2022, 172 companies were 90% compliant at 20 nm for a total of 1,560 vessel calls. These companies’ efforts resulted in a decrease of nearly 66 tons of diesel particulate matter (DPM), 749 tons of nitrous oxides (NOx), 575 tons of sulfur oxides (SOx) and 31,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) for the year, according to the port authority.

Since 2008, the port has offered financial incentives to shipping lines that achieve a 90% VSRP participation rate during a full calendar year.

Incentives paid by the Los Angeles port for 2022 VSRP totaled more than $1.9 million.

Now, companies recognized to achieve nearly 100% compliance andresponsible for the bulk of VSRP emission reductions in 2022 are: APL, Chevron Shipping, CMA CGM (America), COSCO, Crowley Petroleum Services; Evergreen Marine, G2 Ocean, Hafnia Pools, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

The port also noted that the list includes Maersk Line, Mitsui Bulkship, MM Marine, Mol Chemical Tankers, MSC Mediterranean Shipping, Nissan Motor Car Carrier, NYK Group Americas, Ocean Network Express, OSG Ship Management, Pacific Basin Shipping, Saga Welco, Scorpio MR Pool, TORM, and Yang Ming Marine Transport.

VSRP is an air quality and annual incentive program for vessel operators who reduce their speed as they approach or depart America’s port. It was established in 2001 through a cooperative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board, South Coast Air Quality Management District, Steamship Association of Southern California and Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

Currently, this voluntary program is one of many sustainability efforts currently underway at the port to reduce emissions and decarbonize operations.

As part of its decarbonisation agenda, the Port of Los Angeles recently announced it is working on establishing a green shipping corridor with Nagoya port.