Enagás and Port of Huelva to jointly promote hydrogen and bioLNG projects

September 18, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Spanish energy company Enagás and Port of Huelva have signed an agreement to facilitate the integration of renewable gases such as hydrogen and BioLNG into the integrated logistics chain and promote future decarbonisation projects at the Enagás plant in Huelva.

Courtesy of Enagás

The agreement aims to establish the groundwork for conducting technical and economic analyses of services with renewable gases, identifying new infrastructures and connections, developing trade missions and contacts with actors in the sector, and exploring access to possible funding.

It sets specific objectives to advance the integration of renewable gases in the development of the integrated logistics chain. As explained, this progress will be driven by the European CoreLNGas Hive project.

The agreement also aims to promote the development of BioLNG and green hydrogen, particularly in connection with the future Spanish Hydrogen Backbone Network.

In the short term, this deal is expected to allow for the exploration of BioLNG bunkering logistics projects that will reduce the carbon footprint of the entire supply chain. The partners said that following the signing of this protocol, a work programme and timetable for the implementation of joint studies will be established.

Furthermore, Enagás underlined its engagement in various initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency and decarbonisation at its Huelva plant, including a self-consumption electricity and green hydrogen project, as well as the use of ecological cooling generated from the terminal’s LNG. The latter initiative is being pursued in collaboration with the Port of Huelva.

During the signing of the agreement, the President of the Port of Huelva Authority, Alberto Santana, thanked Enagás for “its willingness to collaborate in the development of new fuels” and assured that “the Port of Huelva has become an energy and industrial cluster that promotes clean fuels as one of the three drivers of the Port of Huelva 2023-2030 Strategic Plan with a vision to 2050”.

Enagás CEO Arturo Gonzalo emphasised the Huelva regasification plant’s “significant role as an energy hub that strengthens Europe’s supply security, in which efforts are ongoing to enhance capacity, flexibility, and operational availability at the plant, while also making strides in the decarbonisation process, focusing on the operation and value chain with renewable gases”.