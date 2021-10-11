Energy-saving MPP in its first port call

October 11, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers’ newbuild MPP Katori, a next-generation energy-saving ship, entered the Japanese port of Nanao for the first time on 6 October.

The vessel entered the port of Nanao in Ishikawa prefecture, transporting wind turbine equipment. Before that, it loaded at the port of Dalian and the port of Jiangyin, China.

To remind, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers (NBP), part of Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), ordered two next-generation heavy-lift vessels from Nanjing Jinling Shipyard back in 2019.

NYK took delivery of Katori on 8 September 2021.

Furthermore, the MPP vessel will transport various types of cargo in the future; including LNG, power plant cargo, and wind power generation equipment.

This ship will be equipped with two 400-tonnes cranes. It will also be able to lift up to 800 tonnes of heavy cargo.

The hold will be about 95 meters in length at its maximum without any bulkheads. It will be hatch coverless, which will allow for navigation with the hatch cover open. The bridge will be at the ship front.

NYK says the ship features an environmental benefit, a significant reduction in fuel consumption, compared to existing ships of the same type with the cooperation of Japanese marine equipment manufacturers.

In addition, the vessels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet in advance EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) Phase 3 requirements that will become effective in 2025.

These energy-saving heavy-lift vessels give maximum consideration to the environment, the company said in conclusion.