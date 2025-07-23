Back to overview
Home Green Marine EPS books LNG-powered Suezmax tankers at Chinese shipyard

EPS books LNG-powered Suezmax tankers at Chinese shipyard

Vessels
July 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has ordered up to four LNG-powered Suezmax tankers at Hengli Heavy Industry in China.

Illustration only; EPS Pacific Sentinel. Courtesy of bound4blue

The order comprises two firm and two optional 158,000 dwt vessels, priced at $90 million each, totalling $360 million if all options are exercised.

The tankers, scheduled for delivery in 2028, will be equipped with dual-fuel propulsion systems, enabling them to operate on LNG fuel.

The newbuilds are part of the Singaporean shipowner’s commitment to reduce emissions across its fleet and operations by investing in eco-friendly vessels, including dual-fuel car carriers and bulk carriers.

In addition, the company recently celebrated an LNG bunkering milestone, having performed its 350th ship-to-ship (STS) operation.

EPS’ latest order also reflects growing interest in alternative fuels in the global orderbook, with LNG at the top of the list, as indicated by data from Greek shipbroker Intermodal.

Among the 1,924 alternative fuel vessels on order of circa 161 million dwt aggregate capacity, 1,007 vessels of 105.9 million dwt are LNG-capable, representing approximately 66% of the alternative fuel orders. Across vessel types, 20% of bulk carrier orders are for vessels using alternative fuels. This figure increases to 35% for tankers and 73% for containerships.

The dominance of LNG was also confirmed by numbers on DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, positioning it as the “clear fuel of choice”.

