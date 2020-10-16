EPS bulker newbuilds to get MAN dual-fuel ME-GI engines

October 16, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Germany’s engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has received an order for five 6G70ME-GI Mk 10.5 dual-fuel engines to be installed on five Newcastlemax bulk carriers ordered by Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Last month, EPS sealed an agreement to charter the five 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulkers to Australian mining giant, BHP, for a period of five years.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery during 2022 and will carry iron ore between Western Australia and China.

Once delivered, the ships are expected to be “the cleanest and the most efficient” in the entire dry bulk shipping fleet and will be IMO 2030 compliant eight years ahead of schedule, Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS, recently said.

Commenting on the new order, Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This order is notable in that these Newcastlemax bulkers are the first dual-fuel vessels of their size and show the capability of our engine technology.”

“It also shows that the bulk segment – as well as the tramp trade – is keenly aware of the need to deal with greenhouse gases, and the inherent potential of alternative fuels.”

MAN Energy Solutions’ ME-GI (gas injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard – among others – container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers and car carriers.

Specifically, the diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% stable and reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI operational principles features a change-over between gas operation and diesel operation.

MAN Energy Solutions has also developed a ME-LGI (liquid gas injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of more sustainable fuels such as methanol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).