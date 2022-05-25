EST-Floattech battery powers Sweden’s fourth electric hybrid ferry

May 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish public transport organisation Västtrafik has taken delivery of a fourth electric hybrid ferry powered by a battery system provided by the Dutch manufacturer EST-Floattech.

Electric hybrid ferry Eloise. Courtesy of EST-Floattech

Built by Työvene in Finland, the Eloise is a 33-metre, double-ended commuter ferry designed to carry up to 298 passengers and 80 bicycles at speeds of up to 11 knots.

EST-Floattech installed its flagship Green Orca 1050 high energy battery system that uses lithium polymer NMC cells.

Antti Vikainen, project manager at Uudenkaupungin Työvene OY and overseeing the build, said: “We are happy to have partnered with EST-Floattech as a supplier of one of the key components for Eloise. The support we received in addition to the delivery and commissioning of the battery system proved valuable, particularly when determining the safety requirements for the battery installation.

“The vessel itself is already a proven design that has evolved from a diesel-electric powered ferry into a battery hybrid that is able to operate almost exclusively on stored electric power for its designed application.”

According to EST-Floattech, the battery capacity of the Eloise is 25% higher than that of its sister ship Elvy, which was delivered in 2019.

With an installed capacity of 1260 kWh, the Eloise is capable of six hours of continuous electric operation while recharging takes place using either shore power or the onboard diesel generator.

Their delivery of the Eloise to Västtrafik is said to represent a significant step in the organisation’s goal of having Gothenburg’s public transportation system fully electrified by 2030.

Meanwhile, passenger shipping company Rederi AB Gotland and its subsidiaries are developing Sweden’s first large-scale hydrogen-powered vessel for both passengers and freight, with water as the only emission.

