EST-Floattech Green Orca battery for SFK’s all-electric ferry

September 5, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch marine battery system supplier EST-Floattech has delivered 1,092kWh of battery capacity for the new all-electric ferry Wellingdorf built for Germany’s Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK).

Courtesy of EST-Floattech

The zero-emission vessel is part of a series of six hybrid vessels for the Kiel-based tug and ferry operator. It was designed and built by Holland Shipyards Group.

The final hybrid vessel Schilksee is expected to be delivered early 2026.

Footprint reduction in Kiel

Earlier this year Holland Shipyards Group, in collaboration with Holland Ship Electric and EST-Floattech, delivered the hybrid ferries Friedrichsort, Gaarden and WIK.

The series of six also includes the emission-free passenger ferry Dürstenbrook and is part of SFK’s fleet renewal plan focusing on lower environmental impact and upgraded services.

This plan is tied to the City of Kiel’s environmental goal of being CO2-neutral by 2050. In turn, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMDV) contributed about 15 percent to the overall construction cost as part of Germany’s Clean Air program.

Wellingdorf

The newbuild measures 24.7 x 7.2 metres and can transport 140 pedestrians and 60 cyclists.

Due to the split battery system, the vessel gets redundancies and has no back-up power provided by a diesel engine.

In addition, the vessel also boasts an automated, electric-hydraulic mooring system. While moored, the propulsion system doesn’t need power, resulting in even lower energy consumption.

Last, 20 solar panels are installed on its roof providing the onboard power supply network.