Holland Shipyards Group delivers 1st new hybrid ferry to Germany’s SFK

On 14 July, ship designer and builder Holland Shipyards Group handed over a newbuild hybrid ferry named Gaarden to Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK) in Germany.

As informed, the vessel will operate as a cycle- and foot ferry within the waters of the Kieler Fjord.

Video: Holland Shipyards Group/YouTube

In May 2019, the contract order for the vessel was signed, including an option for an additional three sister vessels. During the constuction of Gaarden, SFK opted for the design and delivery of a second ferry, named Düsternbrook.

In April this year, a keel laying ceremony for the unit was held at Holland Shipyards Group’s yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

Greener means of transport

SFK aims to deliver a greener means of transport in Kiel. The Gaarden, featuring a length of 32,40 metres and a width of 8,80 metres, is provided with a hybrid drivetrain that can be powered by either generators or by means of a battery bank.

The battery system will be used for sailing within the city center. Amongst others inside the city center, the ferry will not produce any harmfull emissions, making it “a true leap ahead” for the city, according to Holland Shipyards Group.

Commitment to green ships

With an orderbook containing several variations of electrical ferries, Holland Shipyards Group continues to work towards a greener future for the maritime industry.

In June, the shipbuilder won a contract for the construction of two fully electric ferries for Norwegian ferry company Boreal. The vessels are planned to be put into operation on the Abelnes-Andabeløy and Launes-Kvellandstrand routes in the Agder province, Norway.

The shipyard is also building five fully-electric ferries for GVB, Amsterdam’s municipal public transport provider. The ships — that will start entering service in 2021, with the last ship to be completed in 2023 — will be operating in the North Sea Canal area.

For the ferry market, batteries have proven to be an ideal solution, but also other renewable resources are investigated, the shipbuilder explained. Holland Shipyards Group is also involved in its first hydrogen project.