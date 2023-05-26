Europe sets its gaze on the world’s largest ship: A closer look at MSC Loreto

May 26, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The colossal vessel, MSC Loreto, with an unprecedented capacity of 24,346 TEU is calling at Europe’s top ports this week. This remarkable ship has captivated onlookers and left them in awe as it arrived on Wednesday morning, 24 May, at APMT 2 at the Prinses Amaliahaven in the port of Rotterdam.

Image credit: Port of Antwerp

MSC Loreto has claimed the prestigious title of the world’s largest container ship based on capacity, surpassing its predecessor, OOCL Spain (24,188 TEU). MSC Loreto proudly shares this accolade with its sister ship, MSC Irina.

The vessel was delivered in April by Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group to China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocomm Leasing) and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The containership boasts a total length of 399.99 meters and a width of 61.3 meters. The ship’s deck area spans a massive 24,000 square meters, which is equivalent to 3.5 standard football fields. It has been classed by DNV.

The ship incorporates several innovative energy-saving features, including a small bulbous bow, large-diameter propellers, and energy-saving ducts.

Data from VesselsValue shows that the owner of the vessel is Seaspan Corporation and that MSC is the operator of the ship.

Continuing its journey, the illustrious MSC Loreto arrived at the bustling port of Antwerp, Belgium, last night. The ship’s destination was the MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) situated at the Deurganckdock.

Setting sail on its maiden voyage from Ningbo, China, on 19 April, MSC Loreto embarks on a remarkable itinerary, leaving awe in its wake. A crew of 25 skilled professionals ensures the ship operates seamlessly, guaranteeing the safe and efficient transport of a diverse range of goods.

Following its visit to Antwerp, the port of Antwerp-Bruges will treat maritime enthusiasts to an exclusive opportunity to witness the grandeur of MSC Loreto up close.

Organized by the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, five remarkable tours have been arranged on Saturday, 27 May, providing 750 lucky individuals the chance to view the awe-inspiring vessel from the water. Such was the enthusiasm surrounding this unique experience that all seats were booked within a matter of hours, the port said.

Image credit: Port of Antwerp

“Calls by record ships at our port continue to capture the imagination. So today we are proud to welcome the MSC Loreto. This demonstrates that our port can receive the largest container ships. This positions Antwerp well for further increases in scale. It is our ambition as a port to continue to grow in a sustainable way, with a firm finger on the pulse of the global economic situation,” Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said.

“The interest in the arrival of the new record ship the MSC Loreto confirms that the activities in the port of Antwerp still capture the imagination of the general public,” Marc Beerlandt, CEO MSC Belgium, added.

“The commitment of our MSC people, the productivity of the Antwerp dockers, the support of the industrial fabric inside and outside the port area, the excellent cooperation with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges port authorities create an excellent support base for further developments of our company.”

MSC Loreto is scheduled to set sail for Felixstowe, UK, on 28 May.