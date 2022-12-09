Excelerate’s FSRU soon to reach Finland

December 9, 2022, by Aida Čučuk

Finnish energy company Gasgrid has announced that Excelerate Energy’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Exemplar will arrive at Fortum’s Inkoo port in Finland in the coming weeks to serve as an alternative to the country’s gas import.

Courtesy of Gasgrid

Exemplar departed Argentina in August, sailed to dock in Spain for maintenance and winterisation, and then headed out for Baltic Sea Region.

Exemplar, 291 meters long and 43 meters wide, has a volume of approximately 151,000 cubic meters, corresponding to approximately 68,000 tonnes of LNG when fully loaded. This means approximately 1,050 GWh of energy content.

The vessel’s evaporation capacity is 140 GWh/day and even more than 40 TWh per year.

Its final location will be southern Finland, however, new port structures suitable for the terminal vessel will be built on the coasts of both Finland and Estonia, and if the construction work is completed first in Estonia, the terminal ship will be placed there to await the completion of the Finnish port structures.

The company also explained that the construction work and preparation for the operations continue on different ports, on both sides of the gulf, in order to secure the existence of a functioning port in case something unexpected happens in the other location.

The total cost of the LNG floating terminal project is estimated at €‎460 million under a 10-year lease. However, other costs related to the volume of use are expected.

According to Gasgrid, this LNG terminal ship project is to ensure the availability of gas for Finland’s industry and households in years to come, while also enabling gas deliveries to the Baltic states and even Poland.

