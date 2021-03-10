Exmar’s ammonia fuelled midsize gas carrier gets AIP

March 10, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded an Approval in Principle to Exmar’s ammonia fuelled 40,000 m3 midsize gas carrier (MGC).

The vessel was designed by China-based Jiangnan Shipyard while Wärtsilä Gas Solutions provided all input for the ammonia fuel gas supply system.

The evaluation included an overall examination of fundamental aspects of the design and compliance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships and for the Carriage of Liquefied Gases in Bulk, LR said.

A risk assessment was also conducted, using Exmar’s knowledge and experience of operating ammonia carriers, to ensure that risks arising from the use of ammonia fuel affecting persons onboard, the structural strength or the integrity of the ship are addressed in accordance with LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Risk-Based Designs.

This included a Hazard Identification (HAZID) study which led to the approval.

“This is a significant milestone in progressing alternative fuels for shipping’s transition to zero-carbon, proving the possibility of the use of ammonia as a fuel and how adaptable the fuel is to gas carriers, especially if carrying ammonia as cargo,” Ed Fort, LR’s Global Head of Engineering Systems, said.

“Exmar continues its steps towards further innovation and decarbonisation by demonstrating the possibility of using ammonia as fuel onboard gas carriers,” Jens Ismar, Executive Director Shipping at Exmar, said.

“This follows Exmar’s initiative of introducing LPG as a fuel in 2012 which is being implemented on our world’s first order of two dual-fuel VLGCs currently under construction.”