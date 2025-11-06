Hebron platform; Source: ExxonMobil
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ExxonMobil entrusts multimillion-dollar gig off Canada to Aker Solutions

ExxonMobil entrusts multimillion-dollar gig off Canada to Aker Solutions

Project & Tenders
November 6, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway-based energy services provider Aker Solutions has won a multi-year brownfield services assignment with ExxonMobil Canada, a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant ExxonMobil.

Hebron platform; Source: ExxonMobil

Aker Solutions’ new five-year contract with ExxonMobil is an extension of the original engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enabling agreement awarded in 2015 for brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) services on the Hebron platform.

This deal will be booked as an order intake in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Life Cycle segment, bringing the firm between NOK 1.5 billion (around $146.78 million) and NOK 2.5 billion (around $244.68 million).

Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and Head of Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle Business, commented: “We will leverage our multi-discipline Project Execution Model to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions with speed and precision, ensuring successful outcomes while reducing costs.”

The Norwegian player has been delivering platform-wide upgrades and modifications to the Hebron platform since 2015. The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ location in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the company has increased its staff from 100 to 350 employees in recent years.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with ExxonMobil Properties, as operator of the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. Canada is a key market for us, where we take a long-term view and continue to deliver strong customer value through our capabilities,” added Eikeseth. 

This deal comes after Aker Solutions got a contract extension with Equinor for inspection services across more than 15 Norwegian onshore and offshore facilities.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles