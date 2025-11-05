Equinor keeps Aker Solutions busy on inspection missions across over 15 oil & gas assets

Sval Energi closes Equinor and Suncor deals worth $1.3 bln
Business & Finance
November 5, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor is retaining Aker Solutions, a compatriot player, as its inspection services provider across more than 15 onshore and offshore facilities in Norway, thanks to a multi-year contract extension.

Martin Linge field in the North Sea; Credit: Stig Silden Or/Equinor

This four-year contract extension, which is said to follow Equinor’s decision to exercise an option included in the current agreement, will enable Aker Solutions to continue to deliver inspection services across over 15 operating facilities in Norway, starting from January 1, 2026. The assignment will be carried out by the company’s personnel in Stavanger, Bergen, and Trondheim.

The firm’s scope of work, encompassing a wide range of inspection services, including conventional and advanced inspections as well as planning and engineering services, entails in-service inspection for Statfjord A, B, and C; Martin Linge; Oseberg Field Centre, South, East, and C; Mongstad onshore refinery; Åsgard A, B, and C; Kristin; Heidrun A and B; Njord A and B.

Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and Head of Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle Business, highlighted: “Aker Solutions is pleased to continue the collaboration with Equinor in this area. We have built a solid foundation by combining skilled people, proven processes, and evolving technologies.

“Using tools like drones and data-driven algorithms, we support operators in assessing asset condition, managing risk, and making timely decisions—safely and efficiently. These services are at the core of Aker Solutions’ capabilities, enabling operators to maintain control, make fast, informed decisions, and allocate resources where they matter most.”

According to Aker Solutions, the contract, which will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2025 within the Life Cycle segment, is expected to bring between NOK 0.5 billion (around $48.82 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (about $146.46 million). 

This contract extension comes shortly after Equinor picked the same Norwegian firm for work on a subsea development that will encapsulate multiple discoveries in the North Sea.

Aker Solutions is among the four players that set the foundation stone in August 2025 for a demo front-end engineering and design (FEED) process to develop a project designed to turn stranded gas reserves into zero-emission power generation.

