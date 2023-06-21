ExxonMobil & EverGreen Line complete marine biofuel bunkering in Singapore

June 21, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Evergreen Line’s vessel Ever Ulysses has received ExxonMobil’s marine biofuel oil blend via a ship-to-ship transfer in Singapore waters before heading to the discharge port.

Courtesy of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

According to ExxonMobil, the commercial marine biofuel oil bunkering was completed in the port of Singapore on 1 April this year.

Molly Mok, Director of Evergreen Marine (Asia), highlighted the company’s appreciation for the support from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for the biofuel trial program, adding that Evergreen is committed to the decarbonization of maritime shipping.

Rebecca Monk, Asia Pacific Sales Director, Marine and Aviation, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, said they are pleased to collaborate with Evergreen Line and remain focused on advancing lower GHG emission solutions, including a goal of supplying 200,000 barrels per day of lower GHG emission fuels by 2030.

To note, marine biofuel oil is a combination of a conventional 0.50% sulphur fuel with up to 25% waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME).

ExxonMobil noted it is already supplying marine biofuel oil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region and Singapore.

Its most recent biofuel collaborations include those with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Hapag-Lloyd, and Tata NYK Shipping.

