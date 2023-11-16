Ferus Smit splashes Erik Thun’s first eco R-class tanker

November 16, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Shipyard Ferus Smit has launched the first out of six new eco-friendly R-class tankers built for Swedish shipping company Erik Thun Group.

As explained, the vessel was named Thun Resource and launched on November 10. The ship has a lenght of 115 meters, a breadth of 15 meters and a cargo tank capacity of 9540 cbm. It will be technically managed by MF Shipping Group and enter a five-year time charter to Nynas AB.

Some of the vessel’s new features include:

– newest and most resource-efficient machinery with adaptive propulsion;

• ready for shore electricity connection;

• UPS battery pack for increased reliability and reduced emissions.

These ordered R-class vessels are a further development of the E-class tankers that were recently delivered to Erik Thun. The ships will have identical main dimensions, but this time with 13 coated cargo tanks. Meanwhile, the focus remains once more on resource efficiency, environmental responsibility and logistical reliability, the shipbuilder noted.

“The scope for the ‘R-Class’ series have been to build the most resource efficient vessels available for the trade, with minimal environmental impact. We have been combining this with several new features to help Nynas AB grow their business while reducing their climate footprint,” Joakim Lund, CCO at Thun Tankers BV commented.

“Nynas are very happy to see the collaboration of all parties involved in this project take shape in the form of this modern efficient vessel and we look forward to welcoming her into our operations early next year as another step towards our sustainable goals,” Andrew Hamill, Chartering Manager at Nynas AB said.

As part of its decarbonization efforts, Erik Thun recently introduced new dry cargo vessels, a next-generation series of Lake Vanern Max, being built at Ferus Smit in the Netherlands. Erik Thun has implemented various measures to reduce electrical consumption aboard the Lake Vänern Max and will harness excess energy with cooling water heat exchangers in both the main and auxiliary engines. Lake Vanern Max is equipped with a battery pack, making it a hybrid vessel. The vessels will be delivered from September 2024 and onwards.