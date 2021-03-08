Film-Ocean expanding ROV fleet and workforce

March 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Aberdeenshire-based ROV specialist Film-Ocean has recently invested a six-figure sum in a Schilling heavy duty work class ROV and said it plans to further expand its workforce.

Courtesy: Film-Ocean

The Schilling ROV can operate at depths of up to 4000 metres, supported by an Active Heave Compensation Launch and Recovery Systems (AHC LARS). The vehicle can carry out IRM, construction support and decommissioning work scopes especially in deeper waters.

“We have a number of commercial opportunities for this type of asset, and we look forward to mobilising the system in the coming months.” says Scott Jenney, CEO of Film-Ocean.

Film-Ocean’s ROV fleet recently operated in UKCS, Mediterranean, West Africa including Angola, Ghana and Ivory Coast where the ROVs delivered UWILD, construction and IRM operations supporting both oil and gas and offshore wind projects.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Film-Ocean Beefs Up ROV Fleet Posted: about 1 year ago

As part of its 5-year growth plan, Film-Ocean has expanded its workforce by over 50 percent in the past two years.

Recent appointments have seen creation of several new positions, that have included an ROV Technical Support Engineer, Stores Person and Crewing Team Lead.

To support contract awards and its growing fleet of ROV’s, Film-Ocean anticipates a further creation of between 40-50 offshore roles and some further onshore staff positions.

“Investing in our people’s training and development ensures that we have a highly skilled, talented and competent workforce to enable us to deliver a best-in-class service to our global clients,” says Mel Lawson, HR manager.