Final geotechnical surveys wrap up at Moray West wind farm

March 10, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has completed the final geotechnical survey campaign at the Moray West offshore wind project in the UK.

The new data will be combined with survey results from 2019 to finalize the design of the foundations for each turbine location, as well as the two offshore substations.

Survey vessel Normand Flower carried out the campaign, with support from Vysus Group, which included cone penetration boreholes to provide full coverage of all foundation locations.

“The survey data is a key part of the design process that will ensure we are ready and able to deliver this significant scale offshore wind project in Scottish waters in line with our programme, and make an important contribution towards Net Zero,” said Project Director for Moray West Adam Morrison.

Moray West will comprise up to 85 turbines installed in the Outer Moray Firth, some 22.5 kilometers southeast of the Caithness coastline. The plan is to have the 850 MW project operational in 2024/25.