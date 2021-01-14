Fincantieri floats out Silver Down

January 14, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Copyright @ Fincantieri

Silversea Cruises’ new ship Silver Dawn touched water for the first time today during her float-out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The fitting out phase will now begin, and the ship is scheduled for delivery in November 2021.

With the delivery of both Silver Origin and Silver Moon in 2020, Silver Dawn will become the 10th ship in the Silversea Cruises’ fleet.

The small-cruise ship will have the capacity to accommodates 596 guests in 298 ocean-view suites.

The ship was ordered back in 2018 as the third Moon-class ship.

“We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

“Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months”.

“Based on the very successful design of Silver Muse, Silver Dawn is the fourth ship we will have built for Silversea. For a shipbuilder there can be no better acknowledgement than the one of a demanding and prestigious owner who welcomes innovation with enthusiasm,” Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, said.

Silver Dawn will be a sistership to Silversea’s Silver Muse, built in the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente (Genoa) in April 2017, and Silver Moon, which was delivered in Ancona in October 2020.