NCLH, Fincantieri roll out the red carpet for latest Prima-class cruise ship (Gallery)

NCLH, Fincantieri roll out the red carpet for latest Prima-class cruise ship (Gallery)

March 14, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has taken delivery of Norwegian Aqua, the 20th ship to join its fleet and the first unit of the expanded Prima Plus Class series being constructed by Italy’s shipbuilding player Fincantieri.

Courtesy of NCLH

As disclosed, Norwegian Aqua was welcomed on March 13, 2025 at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

According to the Trieste-based shipbuilder, at 156,300 gross tons and a length of 322 meters, NCLH’s new cruise ship is 10% larger than the first two Prima Class vessels, the 143,000-ton Norwegian Prima, which was handed over to NCLH in July 2022, and the 143,000-ton Norwegian Viva, delivered in August 2023. Both of these units—part of a six vessel-strong order— were constructed by Fincantieri.

It is understood that, while Norwegian Aqua is gearing up to enter service, NCLH has been preparing to float out the next newbuild of the series, Norwegian Luna. Representatives from the company have shared that the float out will mark the completion of the vessel’s external work, after which it will touch water for the first time.

NCLH further added that the ship would first move to the floating dock previously occupied by Norwegian Aqua for interior construction and furnishing before the official launching ceremony slated for spring 2026.

The announcement regarding the latest addition to Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet comes on the heels of what was hailed as a ‘landmark’ contract between the company and its Italy-headquartered partner.

Specifically, in early February 2025, NCLH unveiled that it had officially commissioned Fincantieri to build four new cruise ships that would be classified as the ‘biggest ever built’ for the cruise line. The confirmation came almost a year since the two parties inked a letter of intent (LoI) focused on the Norway-headquartered company’s fleet expansion ambitions.

With a combined capacity of 226,000 dwt, the quartet is planned to be handed over between 2030, 2033, 2034 and 2036.

