Fincantieri to build LNG dual-fuel RoPax ferry for Sicilian Region

October 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed a contract for the construction of liquified natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel RoPax ferry for Sicilian Region.

Fincantieri

As explained, the ferry will have a length of about 140 meters and about 14,500 gross tons. It will be able to reach a maximum speed of 19 knots and a capacity of 1,000 people and 200 cars on board. Of note, the unit will be distinguished by the propulsion technologies installed.

Furthermore, it will be equipped with a dual fuel engine, that is, powered by diesel and liquefied natural gas, the cleanest marine fuel currently available on a large scale, which significantly lowers nitrogen oxide and sulfur emissions. It will also have a photovoltaic system that, thanks to energy storage in a battery pack, will ensure that it will stay in port with zero emissions for about four hours.

The new vessel will be entirely built in the Palermo shipyard, will be delivered in 2026 and will serve routes between Sicily and the islands of Lampedusa and Pantelleria.

“The awarding of this order represents an important test for Fincantieri. In an industrial sector that over time has moved to Asian shipyards, we have the opportunity to bring ferry production back to Italy… The strength of our project is, once again, technologies for reducing environmental impact, intercepting the needs of the energy transition, which are destined to outline the maritime transport sector of tomorrow,” Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented.

“The signing of this contract represents a turning point for connections with Sicily’s smaller islands. Ours is the first region in Italy to field the funds that the Ministry of Transport has allocated to sea connections and the first to be a full owner of a ferry. We will improve the quality and safety standards of naval transport for Lampedusa and Pantelleria, with a modern ship that also guarantees great attention to respect for the environment,” said President of Sicily Renato Schifani.