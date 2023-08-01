The installation of EEL Energy’s tidal turbine in Rhône river (Courtesy of EEL Energy)
Home Marine Energy First biomimetic tidal turbine in Rhône river gives glimpse of future fluvial clean energy farms
First biomimetic tidal turbine in Rhône river gives glimpse of future fluvial clean energy farms

August 1, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

French company EEL Energy has deployed its biomimetic tidal energy turbine in the Rhône river near Lyon - the first of four planned - foreshadowing the future where fluvial clean energy farms make a significant contribution to decarbonization and diversification of power generation mix.

