Flexlife wins riser monitoring deal in South America
Seanamic Group company Flexlife, has secured a contract from a ‘leading’ South American operator for the scanning of flexible risers.
The contract, in partnership with Houston based ROV major Oceaneering, covers the scanning of all deepwater, uninsulated flexible pipelines.
It is part of a larger integrity management program to determine if flooding occurs in the flexible risers’ annuli.
The initial contract is for two years with an option to extend as needed.
For the purpose of the project , Flexlife will utilise its patented FlexScan technology.
Flexlife has leveraged its relationship with its partner Oceaneering, to deliver this technology via Oceaneering’s Neptune ultrasonic testing tool.
Stewart Duthie, Flexlife’s director of Subsea Technology, explained:
“We have been deploying our patented FlexScan technology, since 2008, on numerous projects for various clients all over the world. However, this project represents a material change in the uptake of this service.
Prior to this mobilization we have undertaken a rigorous qualification program to validate the tool for this operator, including performing tests in a hyperbaric chamber to simulate deep water operations down to 2500 metres.
This advances the understanding of how Ultrasonic signals behave under significant hyperbaric pressure ensuring that data collected is robust and unambiguous.”
