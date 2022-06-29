Fluxys and Equinor to develop major CCS project in North-Western Europe

June 29, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Belgian LNG terminal operator Fluxys and Norwegian energy giant Equinor have agreed to develop a major carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure project connecting Belgium to Norway.

Grete Tveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for Low Carbon Solutions, and Pascal De Buck, CEO Fluxys; Courtesy of Equinor

The project is to allow for transporting captured CO2 from emitters to safe storage sites in the North Sea. It is in the feasibility stage, with an investment decision expected by 2025.

CCS is essential for achieving significant CO2 emission reductions. This project by Equinor and Fluxys offers the North-West European market a flexible solution for large-scale decarbonisation.

The project includes a 1,000 kilometres CO2 export trunkline operated by Equinor which will transport CO2 for safe and permanent storage under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf. The offshore trunkline will connect in Zeebrugge to an onshore CO2 transmission infrastructure built and operated by Fluxys.

The open-access CO2 transmission system will give emitters in Belgium and surrounding countries the opportunity to connect to CO2 stores in Norway. Liquefied CO2 shipped from neighboring hubs could be connected to the Zeebrugge facility, further increasing the geographical reach of the project.

A pipeline branch to the port of Dunkirk is also envisaged and additional connections to other North-West European countries will be assessed as well.

The joint initiative by Equinor and Fluxys aims to develop the CO2 infrastructure project ready for commissioning before the end of this decade. The offshore pipeline is planned to have a transport capacity of 20 to 40 million tonnes of CO2 per annum.

The large-scale pipeline transmission solution offers businesses an easy-to-use logistics chain from capture to storage. Fluxys and Equinor said they will be engaging with interested parties such as major emitting industries to present the project.

Grete Tveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for Low Carbon Solutions says: “We are excited to launch the CO2 infrastructure project with Fluxys in Belgium. Together, we have the potential to enable large-scale decarbonization of European, carbon-intensive industries. With our partners, we can deliver an end-to-end CCS value chain. Equinor believes that CCS is vital to succeed with the energy transition and to reach net-zero by 2050.”

Pascal De Buck, CEO Fluxys, added: “Together we offer strong and complementary know-how and expertise for providing a wide range of emitters in North-West Europe with a reliable and efficient carbon transmission and storage solution essential for achieving climate change objectives and ensuring the long-term viability of the economy. Our objective with the Equinor-Fluxys project is to offer a robust structural decarbonisation solution and we now make the move to deliver.”

